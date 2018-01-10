Governor Wolf Issues Disaster Declaration on Opioid Crisis

Governor Wolf made the decision based on the continuing crisis and the devastating numbers associated with the epidemic.

Wolf held a news conference in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon to make the declaration. He says Pennsylvania has the 4th highest overdose rate in the nation. Wolf says initiatives under the declaration include the expanded use of Naloxone.

“Allowing EMS providers to leave behind Naloxone with users of opioids who legally possess the drugs for their own use or someone who lives in the home. It will allow for pharmacists to partner with other organizations to increase access to Naloxone and it will expand access to the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to other Commonwealth Departments for clinical decision making purposes.”

Wolf says by law, the emergency declaration lasts 90 days. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will work together with eight other departments during the three month period.