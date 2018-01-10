Police: No Foul Play in Death of Elderly Woman in Bucks Co.

The dangerous cold likely played a role in the death of an elderly Bucks County Woman.

An 88 year old woman was found dead outside of her townhouse in Holland on the 3100 block of Freemans Lane Tuesday morning at around 10:30. The woman’s body was discovered by a neighbor. Northampton Township Police say, there’s no sign of foul play and they believe the woman could have been disoriented, possibly suffering from dementia. It’s believed the woman fell and could not get up. The sliding glass door to her townhouse was open and her shower was running. The Bucks County Coroner will determine the cause of death.