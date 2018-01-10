Ramic Will Fill Vacant Seat on North Penn School Board

Lansdale resident Juliane Ramic Tuesday night was chosen by the other eight members of the Board to replace former Board Member Suzanne Leonard.

Ramic has a background in the management of non-profit organizations. She was interviewed during a public board meeting along with three other candidates for the open seat.

“The North Penn School District focuses a lot on a continuous quality improvement and I want to be a part of taking something that is strong and good and work to make it better.”

Ramic was chosen on the fifth round of balloting by the other members of the school board. She was sworn-in by District Judge Ed Levine following her selection.