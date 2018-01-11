President Signs Bill to Stop Opioids From Entering U.S

United States Customs Agents will soon have more resources to enhance fentanyl and synthetic opioid screening efforts at the border.

President Trump signed legislation Wednesday co-sponsored by Buck County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick. The International Narcotics Trafficking Emergency Response by Detecting Incoming Contraband with Technology Act, was crafted to stop the proliferation of illicit drugs from Mexico and China. The new law provides an allocation of 15 million dollars to Customs and Border patrol to increase the department’s equipment and personnel. The planned improvements include additional portable chemical screening devices available at ports of entry and mail and express consignment facilities, plus additional fixed chemical screening devices available in agency laboratories. The department will also have more scientists, personnel and facilities available to interpret screening test results from the field.