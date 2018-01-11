Stephens: Drug Dealers Need To Be Warehoused

Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens is in full support of Governor Wolf’s Disaster Declaration on the heroin and opioid epidemic.

Stephens, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday says, drug dealers need to be dealt with in the harshest way in terms of how they are sentenced.

“There are people who are profiting off this killer drug, between the heroin and the Fentanyl, I think those people need to be locked up for a long period of time. I’ve got the bill to restore mandatory minimum sentences for those drug dealers that killing people and they’re making a living by doing it. They need to be warehoused, I’m sorry, we can’t leave them on the street. I’ve got that bill, it died last session over in the Senate. I’ve reintroduced it this session, it’s over in the Senate.”

Stephens, a former prosecutor, says he experienced the desperation of a mother trying to save her son. He says the woman came to his district office and urged him to have her son arrested so he would not overdose. Stephens advocates the expansion of more facilities that treat people addicted to heroin and opioids.