http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-01-12 14:56:212018-01-12 14:56:21Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency Issued For Montgomery County
Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency Issued For Montgomery County
The return of cold conditions tomorrow has the Montgomery County Commissioners taking action after being provided weather information from the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.
The Commissioners have announced a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County starting Saturday at 9am. It will be In place until Tuesday until 9am. A code blue cold weather emergency is pout in place when The combination of temperature and wind drop temps to below 20 degrees.