Lower Providence Man Sentenced For Possessing Meth

A Lower Providence man will spend the next 3 ½ to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to an incident in Towamencin Township involving drug possession.

According to court records, 36 year old David Merlo was pulled over in the Township just before 2am on June 5th of last year after an officer noticed that the car Merlo was driving crossed the double yellow line, northbound on Valley Forge Road. The officer discovered that Merlo was slurring his speech and his eyes showed signs of drug use. The officer found a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket. A full search of Merlo’s body netted a larger bag of methamphetamine. Suspected drug money was also found on Merlo, according to police. Merlo is also ordered to take part in a drug treatment program at the state correctional facility in Delaware County.