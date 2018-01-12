NP School Board Looks to Deal with Budget Deficit

The new North Penn School Board has some work to do concerning the 2018-19 budget.

Recent numbers show that the projected budget will come in at 250.9 million dollars, but district expenses will override that amount at 260.6 million dollars. The difference adds up to a 9.7 million dollar deficit. A tax increase has not been added to the budget yet. In last year’s 252 million dollar budget there was a 1.99 percent tax increase. The expenses that are pushing the budget to a deficit are salaries generated by contracts, benefit increases for staff and retirement costs. The final budget proposal is expected to be ready by mid May. Its adoption is scheduled for June 21st.