NP Superintendent to Meet with The Community

The North Penn School District reminds the community that Conversations with The Superintendent Series at the end of the month with Dr. Curt Dietrich will get underway.

The series started in 2006, according to Christine Liberaski, Director of School and Community Engagement.

“It’s really a time for community members to come in, sit down and talk with Curt about what’s on their mind or just listen to what other people may have their mind and get some input on some questions they may have and just really talk about this great school district.”

Liberaski says it’s happening Thursday January 25th from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the North Penn School District Educational Services Center, 401 East Hancock Street in Lansdale. To reserve a seat visit www.npenn.org. The Conversation Series will feature meetings with the community in February, March, April and May.