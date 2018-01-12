Univest CEO: Employers Need a Workforce

The health of the economy, according to Univest CEO

Jeff Schweitzer is doing well, but he stopped at saying it’s robust.

Schweitzer says, one of the key factors is an available workforce.

“I was with a customer the other day, he said he could do twice the business he’s doing now if he could find a labor force to hire and that’s a pretty consistent message we’re seeing across the board. It’s becoming more of a labor shortage more than anything that would inhibit this economy from taking off at a faster pace.”

Schweitzer says, small and middle market businesses employ 70 percent of the workforce. Schweitzer was a guest Thursday on Comment Please by Univest on 98.5FM and AM 1440 from Univest Corporate Headquarters in Souderton.