Vehicle Hit By Septa Train in Hatfield

No one was seriously injured Friday morning at around 6:15 when a smaller sized SUV got too close to train tracks in Hatfield.

Septa officials say it happened in the area of 9th and Walnut Streets. A Septa official says the last train car made contact with the vehicle. Two people in the vehicle were not injured. 15 passengers on the train did not suffer any injuries. The train’s engineer suffered minor injuries to his shoulder and arm. The incident caused delays on Septa’s Lansdale-Doylestown line after the incident was cleared at 7:30.