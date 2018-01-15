Borick: Trump’s Behavior Puts Doubt in Denials

Muhlenberg College political science professor and pollster, Dr. Chris Borick says, while there’s conflicting reports from lawmakers who were there when President Trump made alleged negative comments about 3rd world nations, Borick says it’s important to take a look at past statements from the President on sensitive issues.

Borick believes that’s the potential truth of what was said by the President.

“If I’m looking at that right now and I’m trying to deduce what happened and I’ve seen what’s come out of the White House before, it’s not hard for me to imagine that the President made the comments about the 3rd world nations.”

Dr. Borick, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, the public is not likely to get caught up in what the President says because of the numerous controversial statements he’s already made or placed on social media.