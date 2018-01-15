Software Could Put a Face to Norristown Farm Park Rapist

A technology advancement by a Reston, Virginia company, Parabon Nanolabs, is assisting investigators develop a description of a suspect in the rape of a woman last August 1st in Norristown farm park.

Parabon’s Dr. Ellen Graytak says it’s called Snapshot, which works though a software program to determine a suspect’s features through crime scene DNA. It’s known as phenotyping.

“It defines our hair color, eye color, skin color. All of that is written in the DNA and it allows for the prediction of physical traits from the suspects DNA.”

Montgomery county D.A. Kevin Steele will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:30pm on the Snapshot technology with the County Detective’s Bureau and West Norriton Police.