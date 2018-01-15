Stephens Losing Patience with Water Situation in Horsham

The ongoing problems of getting results and more movement on the potentially contaminated water situation at the former Willow Grove Naval Air Station has State Rep. Todd Stephens trying to weave his way through what he calls a clutter of bureaucracy.

Stephens says, the President needs to take charge of the situation that’s impacting Horsham.

“What I would love to see is him to direct the military and the E.P.A is to fulfill their obligations to our community, give us the health study we deserve, pay for the all water ser charges that we’re all paying for right now, reimburse the 10 million dollars to the Commonwealth I had to go and find so that the Horsham people could have clean water.”

Stephens, a recent guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest says, firefighting foam that was used at the base is the main concern. It’s known what potential harm the chemicals in the foam have on the human body and that’s why Stephens and residents are calling for a health study.