Jury Acquits Quakertown Man in Child Sex Abuse Case

A Bucks County Jury acquits a man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy at what were called furry parties.

The prosecution was calling for the conviction of 57 year old, Kenneth Fenske on charges that he and others abused the boy, now 16 years old, in 2009. But the jury acquitted the Quakertown man for lack of evidence in the case. The victim testified that he was forced to dress in a Tony the Tiger animal uniform where he would be pursued by an adult in a fox uniform, then sexually assaulted. Fenske’s attorney told the jury that the case was about getting money from Fenske. The prosecution maintained that the case was about a child being raped. One man in the case entered a guilty plea to child sex trafficking. He faces sentencing at a later date. Four additional people await trial in the case, three men and one woman.