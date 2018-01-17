Casey Looks to Help Farmers with Farm Bill.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The Committee is in the process of writing the Federal Farm Bill. Casey says, the bill could be completed before the end of the year. Casey says the house has already acted on one of the proposals to help farmers.

“The House has passed Legislation that removes a 20 million dollar cap on livestock insurance policies in order to make more room for dairy policies, so that’s good news there.”

Casey says, there may be some battles ahead, despite the bipartisanship shown in putting this year’s farm bill together.