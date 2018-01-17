http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-01-17 07:24:082018-01-17 07:24:08Gale Announces Run For Lt. Governor
Gale Announces Run For Lt. Governor
Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale is running for Pennsylvania Lt. Governor.
Gale was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday afternoon.
“I come from Montgomery County, which is the 3rd largest county in the state in population. I have a big base, I have a conservative base. If we alienate conservatives across Pennsylvania, we’re not going to be able to unseat Governor Wolf. I feel I will bring that advantage to the Republican ticket.”
Gale is not running as part of a ticket with a gubernatorial candidate as the two offices are elected separately.