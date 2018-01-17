Gale Announces Run For Lt. Governor

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale is running for Pennsylvania Lt. Governor.

Gale was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday afternoon.

“I come from Montgomery County, which is the 3rd largest county in the state in population. I have a big base, I have a conservative base. If we alienate conservatives across Pennsylvania, we’re not going to be able to unseat Governor Wolf. I feel I will bring that advantage to the Republican ticket.”

Gale is not running as part of a ticket with a gubernatorial candidate as the two offices are elected separately.