Man Charged with Murdering Woman on Dekalb Street Bridge

A 51 year old Bridgeport man is under arrest on 1st degree murder. The Montgomery County D.A.’s office says Bruce Puia stabbed Donna Marie Donato to death.

The 62 woman’s body was found on the northbound walkway of the Route 202 Dekalb Street Bridge just after 3pm Monday. According to the D.A.’s office, Puia, who was homeless, had previously dated Donato. According to a police report, Puia followed Donato from a local convenience store and then carried out the lethal violence on the bridge. Bridgeport and Norristown Police were called to the bridge where they found Puia with blood on his face and hands and he had a knife in his possession. Puia is being held without bail and faces a January 30th preliminary hearing.