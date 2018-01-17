Two Ambler Residents Under Arrest in Multi-State Drug Probe

Police agencies in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, along police in New Jersey and the FBI conclude a joint drug investigation with the arrest of five people.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says, 350 pounds of crystal meth and marijuana were sent through the mail from California to Montgomery County dating back the spring of 2016. Steele says, the suspects, referred to as “The Big Five” are under arrest. Two of the suspects, 36 year old Lorraine Zeno and 42 year old Brian Holt, from Ambler face a list of charges. Three other suspects that make up the big five are behind bars in California. Steele says the drugs were ultimately sold to drug dealers across the region, including Montgomery and Bucks Counties.