Lansdale Borough Honors Longtime Employee

There was a ceremony in Lansdale Wednesday night to honor former Borough Manager Jake Ziegler.

He retired earlier this month after working at Borough Hall in various management capacities for almost four decades. Septa General Manager Jeff Kneuppel talked about the more than 20 years he and Ziegler worked on mass transit issues in the Borough.

“He really understood how important Septa is to Lansdale and Lansdale is to Septa. Weather you see Railroad Avenue being rebuilt or the new parking garage or 9th Street Station, bike paths, you name it, a great cooperative effort that’s going to benefit this region and also Septa for years to come.”

Ziegler humbly acknowledged the accolades of Borough staff members who thanked him for his guidance over the years.

He also addressed Borough Council.

“I look forward to seeing to what all of you are going to do. I think the future is really bright for Lansdale.

Ziegler officially stepped down on January 3rd and was replaced by assistant Borough Manager John Ernst.