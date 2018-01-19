Bucks County State Rep. Kathy Watson Will Not Run in 2018

Bucks County State Rep. Kathy Watson says the current legislative session in Harrisburg will be her last as a lawmaker.

Watson says it’s time now for something that’s vitally important.

“My family, we talked it over. We’ve actually been talking since Thanksgiving. It’ll be 18 years and they said, why don’t you come home. I’m gone three nights a week, at least that and the weekends as well. My husband has been great. He often says he’s the official driver for the 144th District, but it’s time that I come home and spend time with family.”

Watson says she’s proud of the work she was able to accomplish in helping and protecting children. Watson was the Chair of the Children and Youth Committee for the last five years. Watson plans to stay in public service. While Watson is still weighing her options, she says whatever it may be it will closer to home.