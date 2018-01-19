Bucks County Woman to Serve Prison Term For Fatal DUI

A Bucks County woman who was heavily intoxicated when she got behind the wheel last January 21st is sentenced 6 ½ to 24 years in prison in connection with a crash that took the life of an Allentown man.

27 year old Noelle Chew of Richland was drinking with friends in Quakertown and Sellersville and then drove her car the wrong way on Route 309 in Hilltown Township, smashing into a car driven by 21 year old Damien Toalombo. Chew was convicted of 3rd degree murder.