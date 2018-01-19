Godshall to Retire After 36 Years in The State Legislature

Montgomery County State Rep. Bob Godshall will retire following the completion of the current legislative session on November 30th, 2018.

During his career, Godshall has received a list of awards, citations and special recognition. Godshall is particularly fond of the 2011 “American Hero Award” from the National Kidney Registry. Godshall, who received a bone marrow transplant which save his life, authored groundbreaking legislation to provide tax breaks to employers who grant workers time off to donate an organ or bone marrow was intended to increase donations by living donors. Godshall’s legislation is being used as a model across the nation to encourage similar measures in other states.