Judge Considers Request to Allow Cosby Accusers to Testify

Bill Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury last June with jurors who were brought in from Allegheny County after Cosby’s pervious defense team was granted a change of venire.

Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park home in Cheltenham Township in 2004. The first trial featured the testimony of one witness from Bill Cosby’s past. Kelly Johnson alleged that the Cosby carried out the same sex assault on her when she was employed by a Los Angles talent agency. Johnson was the only witness Judge Steven O’Neill permitted to be called. In Cosby’s second trial on April 2nd, Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele will again request that 19 other women, among them Johnson, be permitted to testify in the Cosby trial on how the show business icon allegedly assaulted them. Steele filed the request in court Thursday. Steele is requesting the extra witnesses to establish prior bad acts allegedly carried out by Cosby. While Judge O’Neill is weighing the request, he also released a statement saying all pretrial motions from the prosecution and defense must be submitted by January 25th.