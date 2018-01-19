Phila. Region on Amazon’s Short List For 2ND HQ

The Philadelphia region has made the short list of potential sites for the second headquarters of online retailer Amazon.

The internet giant chose 20 cities from the 238 applications it received. Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh is excited about southeastern Pennsylvania making the cut.

“I think we’ve positioned ourselves very well to be competitive with this and we have an area with all the attributes that Amazon is looking for in a site as well as a commitment from all of the government entities to work together to make this successful.”

Dr. Arkoosh adds that Amazon expects its second headquarters project to generate as many as 50,000 jobs.