Polar Plunge in Hatfield Township

Hatfield Township will hold its 2018 Sharky’s Polar Plunge from 2 to 5 Saturday afternoon.

Jeff Wert, the Head of Parks and Recreation, says it’s happening at the pool complex, located behind the Township building.

“It’s part of our Fire and Ice Festival. Fortunately a nice weather forecast at about 50 degrees with light winds. I think it’s perfect plunging weather.”

Wert says, money raised at the polar plunge will go to local charities. In addition to the polar plunge, the event will feature a Chilly and Soup Cook off, food trucks. warming stations, a best costume contest, family fun area and a bonfire.