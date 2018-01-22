District Judge Refutes Suggestion of Lansdale’s Crime Rate

District Justice Edward Levine was a special guest at the Lansdale Borough Council meeting last week.

His jurisdiction includes the Borough as well as Towamencin Township and parts of Hatfield Township. He said there isn’t anymore crime in Lansdale than in the communities that surround it and an online post that said otherwise is way off base.

“Townships like Plymouth, Township like Lower Gwynedd are getting just as much and to compare us to Norristown, Pottstown or Philly is absolutely ridiculous.”

Judge Levine also said that his court was busier last year than it has ever been but most of the increase in workload came from an increase in civil cases.