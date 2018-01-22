Minuteman Press Named Business of the Month

Lansdale officials have named their business of the month for January. It’s minuteman press on West Main Street.

Owner Doug DiPasquale has been serving his customers in Lansdale for almost 12 years. Borough Council Economic Development Committee Vice Chair Richard Strahm says DiPasquale has plenty of customers outside of Lansdale Borough.

“But think about that for a second, that means his business pulls in customers from Blue Bell, and Montgomeryville and Souderton and other area towns. So he is introducing his customers to our Borough and other business opportunities here.”

DiPasquale also operates a minuteman press franchise in Eagleville.