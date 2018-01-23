Bannon: Good Time to Seek Out Contractor For Bids

Bucks County’s Consumer champ Mike Bannon has a reminder if you plan to have work done on your home this spring.

Bannon says, it’s a good time to search out contractors now if you want work done on your home in the spring or summer.

“Contractors are more available now to give prices and proposals on the job or jobs you may want to consider inside or on the exterior of your home.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer protection says by visiting the State Attorney General’s website consumers can put in their zip code and find a list of registered contractors. The website is attroneygenreal.org Bannon is also offering a brochure on contractors at Buckscounty.org