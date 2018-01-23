Cosby Makes Public Appearance at Philly Jazz Club

Show business icon Bill Cosby, who faces an April 2nd trial in Montgomery County Court on chares that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004, was at LaRose Jazz Club Monday night.

An event was held at the club to honor a friend of Cosby’s, musician Tony Williams.

“This is life and life is and life changes and so it’s not to be feared to go out, I go out.”

Cosby told some jokes and stories on stage at the club and commented that he used to be a comedian. Jury selection in Cosby’s 2nd trial gets under on March 29th in Montgomery County Court. D.A. Kevin Steele has requested that 19 other women who accuse Cosby of sexually assaulting them be permitted to testify. In the first trial, Steele tried to use the same strategy, but Judge Steven O’Neill permitted just one woman to testify, Kelly Johnson. Johnson testified in Cosby’s first trial that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in the early 1990’s in Los Angeles when she worked for a talent agency. Judge O’Neill has announced that all motions from the prosecution and defense must be filed by January 25th. Judge O’Neill has not yet ruled on Steele’s request if the 19 other women can testify in Cosby’s 2nd trial.