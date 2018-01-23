Malagari Running For State Rep. Open Seat in 53rd District

Lansdale Borough Councilman Steve Malagari is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for State Rep. in the 53rd legislative district.

Malagari says, it’s not just about a Democratic wave that led him to run for the open seat after longtime Republican State Rep. Bob Godshall announced that he is retiring following the current legislative session.

“It’s more about if he candidate has the right mindset on the issues and are speaking what people are really saying and what they want in the district and I think that’s what very important and what I bring in my candidacy. I know Republicans and Democrats have been talking about, I’ve been talking about it for the past two weeks. I have some good ideas I want to talk about.”

Malagari, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, says the State needs to create a system that fosters job creation and invests in infrastructure and education.