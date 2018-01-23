Santarsiero to Run For Bucks State Senate Seat

Former Bucks County State Rep Steve Santarsiero, who lost the Congressional race to Brian Fitzpatrick, will run for the State Senate.

Santarsiero will run for the seat that’s being vacated by State Senator Chuck Mcillhinney. The Bucks County Republican announced last Friday that he will retire at the end of the current legislative session. Santarsiero, an attorney, has been with the State Attorney General’s office since 2016 focusing on environmental protection. Santarsiero will officially announce his candidacy Saturday morning in Newtown Borough at 9:30 at the Temperence House.