Greenleaf Retiring, Stewart Jr. to Run For Seat

State Senator Stewart Greenleaf, who has served Montgomery and Bucks Counties since the late 1970’s is the latest lawmaker that will not seek reelection.

But Wednesday an announcement will be made in an effort to keep the seat Republican and in the family. Greenleaf’s son, former Montgomery County Controller, Stewart Greenleaf Jr. is expected to make an announcement of his desire to run for the seat. State Senator Stewart Greenleaf’s work includes a 1996 constitutional amendment that allows child witnesses to testify via closed-circuit television and becoming a top sponsor of Megan’s law.