Group Seeks More Funding For Charter Schools

It’s National School Choice Week.

The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools continues to advocate for funding for charters. Ana Meyers is the Executive Director of the State Coalition.

“For charter schools for instance, I think the biggest issue sis funding, so the money follows the student. The charter will bill the student’s local district of residency and about 70 or 75 percent of those funds follow the student. So the tradition schools, the districts claim that the charters are taking money away from them, but it’s really taxpayer dollars that are following the students through their choice of school.”

Meyers, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition this week says, there is a demand from parents, particularly in larger cities throughout the state, for the creation of more charter schools.