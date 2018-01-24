Pa. Supreme Court Orders Lawmakers to Redraw Districts

The State Supreme has ruled that 18 U.S. House Districts were unconstitutionally drawn to discriminate against Democrats.

The court ordered the Republican led legislature to draw a new map. Carole Kuniholm is the Chair of Fair Districts Pa. was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday afternoon.

“Legislators would have until February 9th to produce a map that would have to be approved by Governor Wolf by February 15th, but at the same time, the Justices have invited anybody who wants to can produce their own map. If we come to the 15th and Governor and legislators have not agreed on a map, the Justices will look at the maps supplied to them and choose one.”

Kuniholm says, the U.S. Supreme Court is not likely to take up the case because she says it’s a state matter.