Greenleaf Jr. Says Previous Post Will Help If He’s Elected

Now that 12 District State Senator Stewart Greenleaf has announced he’s retiring from office at the end of this legislative session after serving Montgomery and Bucks Counties since the late 1970’s, his son, Stewart Greenleaf Jr. says he’s ready to show voters he can follow in his father’s footsteps with a bipartisan attitude.

Greenleaf, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday says he already has a wealth of experience in cooperating with the Democratic party from his post as the Montgomery County Controller.

“I think I was able to, being a Republican controller, in a Democrat County Commissioner Administration I was able to play that role but in a way that was cooperative and helpful to push the County in a good direction.”

Stewart Greenleaf Jr., a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday, was the Montgomery County Controller from 2012 to 2015. Greenleaf officially announced his candidacy Wednesday night.