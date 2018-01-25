Meehan Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee

7TH District Congressman Patrick Meehan has come under fire from constituents and now from the House Ethics Committee in connection with a sexual harassment compliant.

Information was revealed that Meehan used public money to pay off an female office staff member who filed the complaint against the 62 year old Federal lawmaker. Meehan admitted on several media outlets that he considered the woman a soul mate, but that it was not romantic. The complaint filed accuses Meehan of becoming anger when the staff member began a relationship with a person outside of the office. Meehan says the money that his office provided to the former female employee was a severance package and not a payoff. Meehan stepped down from the House Ethics Committee. Constituents protested outside his Spingfield, Delaware County office calling for his resignation.