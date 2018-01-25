Perkiomen Twp. Woman Sentenced For Killing Her Mother

A 22 year old Perkiomen woman is sentenced in the stabbing death of her mother.

Elena House-Hay was given a 20 to 40 year prison term in connection with the violent assault on her mother, 54 year old Annette House. Police say, Elena House-Hay called 911 on July 21st to report that someone broke in and stabbed her mother. Investigators quickly determined that Elena House-Hay was responsible for the violence after finding a cut on her hand and inconsistencies in her story. According to court records, Annette house tried to get her daughter to take her medicine for a bipolar diagnosis, which led to an argument and the lethal stabbing. Elena House-hay plead guilty, but mentally ill. House-Hay had finished three years at Johns Hopkins University prior to the violent outburst.