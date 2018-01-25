Perkiomen Twp. Woman Sentenced For Killing Her Mother

/in /by

A 22 year old Perkiomen woman is sentenced in the stabbing death of her mother.

Elena House-Hay was given a 20 to 40 year prison term in connection with the violent assault on her mother, 54 year old Annette House. Police say, Elena House-Hay called 911 on July 21st to report that someone broke in and stabbed her mother. Investigators quickly determined that Elena House-Hay was responsible for the violence after finding a cut on her hand and inconsistencies in her story. According to court records, Annette house tried to get her daughter to take her medicine for a bipolar diagnosis, which led to an argument and the lethal stabbing. Elena House-hay plead guilty, but mentally ill. House-Hay had finished three years at Johns Hopkins University prior to the violent outburst.

Related posts:

  1. Robbery Suspect Shot By Police at KOP Mall Charged
  2. Woman Killed By Septa Train in Hatfield Township
  3. Langhorne Man Killed on Turnpike From Flying Debris
  4. Fatal Schwenksville Fire Ruled Accidental
  5. DiNardo and Kratz Plead Not Guilty in Murder of Four Men
  6. Police: No Foul Play in Death of Elderly Woman in Bucks Co.