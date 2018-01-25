Steinberg: Cosby’s Visit to Jazz Club Good Publicity

Bill Cosby’s 2nd trial in Montgomery County Court, scheduled for April 2nd was the subject of discussion Wednesday morning on the WNPV Program Legally Speaking.

Prominent Lansdale Defense attorney Marc Steinberg believes there’s more to Cosby’s appearance at a Philly jazz club Monday Night.

“I think that they want some positive publicity and spin going towards the trial feeling better about it and that the jury was hung in the first trial.

Steinberg adds, Cosby still has a large local fan base.

“So I think that’s who he’s playing to in the hopes that he put one or two of them on his jury again.”

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Jury selection starts March 29th. Judge Steven O’Neill has rule that all motions from the prosecution and defense must be filed by the end of business Thursday, January 25th.