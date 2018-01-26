Bucks Judge Sets Trial Date in Solebury Farm Murders

/in /by

Cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, both 20 years old, face trial on November 7th, accused of murdering four young men on a farm in Solebury Township, Bucks County last July.

Prosecutors say Kratz and DiNardo shot and buried Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Thomas Meo, 21 of Plumstead, Dean Finocchiaro, 19 of Middletown and Jimi Taro Patrick of Newtown. Prosecutors say, DiNardo and Kratz lured the young men to the farm with the promise of selling them marijuana, but instead robbed them and carried out the lethal carnage.

Related posts:

  1. Record Number of Prescription Drugs Turned Over in Montco.
  2. Commuters Asked to Use the Septa Garage in Lansdale
  3. Police Find Thousands of Child Porn Images on Laptop
  4. Steele Rules Police Shooting at Mall Lawful Use of Force
  5. Souderton Woman Charged with Homicide By Vehicle
  6. Low Offender Program Now in It’s Second Year.