Bucks Judge Sets Trial Date in Solebury Farm Murders

Cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, both 20 years old, face trial on November 7th, accused of murdering four young men on a farm in Solebury Township, Bucks County last July.

Prosecutors say Kratz and DiNardo shot and buried Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Thomas Meo, 21 of Plumstead, Dean Finocchiaro, 19 of Middletown and Jimi Taro Patrick of Newtown. Prosecutors say, DiNardo and Kratz lured the young men to the farm with the promise of selling them marijuana, but instead robbed them and carried out the lethal carnage.