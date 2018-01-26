Cosby’s Law Team Asks For Charges to Be Dropped

Bill Cosby’s new law team filed pretrial motions Thursday in Montgomery County Court.

The show business icon is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Cosby’s new law team, led by high profile Los Angeles attorney, Tom Mesereau requested that the charges be dropped based on the statue of limitations. Mesereau, along with Philadelphia based attorney Sam Silver and attorney Kathleen Bliss of Las Vegas say they can back up the request through travel and cell phones records. The defense also requested that Marguerite Jackson be permitted to testify. Jackson, according to the defense, worked with Andrea Constand at Temple University and alleges that Constand made statements to her that she was never sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby and that she could benefit financially if she accused him of the crime. Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele has ten days to respond to the motions. Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury with jurors from Allegheny County after Cosby’s law team requested a change of venire. Cosby’s new law team is not requesting a change of venue or venire. Cosby’s second trial is scheduled to start on April 2nd. Jury selection in Montgomery County Court is set to begin on March 29th.