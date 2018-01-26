Meehan Will Not Seek Another Term in Congress

The pressure on 7th District Congressman Patrick Meehan from constituents and the House Ethics Committee in connection with a sexual harassment compliant has led the 62 year old lawmaker to announce that he will not seek reelection when his term expires in November.

Meehan provided used public money to pay off a female staff member who filed the complaint. Meehan’s behavior from the public’s viewpoint and in political circles was considered bizarre when he admitted on media outlets that he considered the woman a soul mate, but that it was not romantic. Meehan did admit that he became angry when the female staffer began dating a man outside the office. Meehan says the money that his office provided to the former female employee was a severance package and not a payoff. Meehan has served four terms in Congress and was also a U.S. Attorney.