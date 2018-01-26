Successful Hatfield Toy Co. Suddenly Up For Public Sale

A once stable company in Hatfield Township with job security and manufacturer of iconic toys for children will have its assets auctioned off.

An auction for K’nex assets is scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia at 11am by PNC Bank, which holds loans on the company. Montgomery County Chair Val Arkoosh.

“The County has not received what is called a warn notice and that is a notice that any company with more than 50 employees sends out if they believe that a substantial number of those employees are about to be laid off or lose their jobs for any reason”

Hatfield Township Manager Aaron Bibro also confirmed that K’nex has not contacted the Township. According to reports PNC Bank has been offered 21 million dollars for K’nex assets. The company also owns classic toy brands Lincoln Logs and Tinkertoy. Calls to K’nex have not been returned.