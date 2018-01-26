Towamencin Officials Take Up Possible Truck Restriction

Trucks might be banned on Derstine Road in Towamencin between Clemens and Allentown Roads. It could happen within 60 days.

Township officials are considering that restriction because a blind curb hides a school bus stop for traffic heading toward Allentown Road from Hatfield. Supervisor Rich Marino says it’s a proactive measure.

“It’s common sense when it’s a safety issue. I mean, we don’t have to have a truck plow a school bus before we take action. It’s just a matter of time before something bad happens, so we want to head that off.”

Township officials also say Derstine Road was not designed to allow big rigs access onto Allentown Road. If the ban is put into effect, truck traffic would be detoured using Clemens Road.