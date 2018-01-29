The Montgomery County Health Department reports an increase of cases of flu in the County and is letting residents know that’s is not too late to get a flu shot, which is the single best way to protect adults and children from flu.

The County reports, as of friday, for the 2017-2018 flu season, 148 confirmed cases of flu and 939 likley cases of flu. 131 people spent time in the hospital and four have passed away from flu, including a four month old child in early January. The child who was too young to get the flu shot, a mandate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to tis flu vaccination guidelines. The CDC recommends that children 6 months of age or older get vaccinated against the flu. For children who are younger than 6 months, it is recommended that people who are around the child get vaccinated. The CDC identifies flu as a contagious respiratory illness and continue to urge people to wash thier hands as much as possible to avoid ingesting flu germs, which can be easily spread through a cough or sneeze.