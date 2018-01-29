Flu Cases Increase in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Health Department reports an increase of cases of flu in the County and is letting residents know that’s is not too late to get a flu shot, which is the single best way to protect adults and children from flu.
The County reports, as of friday, for the 2017-2018 flu season, 148 confirmed cases of flu and 939 likley cases of flu. 131 people spent time in the hospital and four have passed away from flu, including a four month old child in early January. The child who was too young to get the flu shot, a mandate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to tis flu vaccination guidelines. The CDC recommends that children 6 months of age or older get vaccinated against the flu. For children who are younger than 6 months, it is recommended that people who are around the child get vaccinated. The CDC identifies flu as a contagious respiratory illness and continue to urge people to wash thier hands as much as possible to avoid ingesting flu germs, which can be easily spread through a cough or sneeze.