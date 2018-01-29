Montco’s Farmland Preservation Has Solid Financial Support

The Montgomery County Commissioners have approved their annual allocation into the Farmland Preservation Program.

It totals almost 1.2 million dollars. Planning Commission Executive Director Jody Holton told the Commissioners the county has saved 160 farms with more than 9,300 acres since the Farmland Preservation Program began 28 years ago.

“We’re working on number four coming to a closing this year in 2018.”

4,000 from the annual allocation into the program is earmarked for the Montgomery County Conservation District which is required by law to inspect each preserved farm every year.