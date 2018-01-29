Phila. Based Attorney Requests to Withdraw From Cosby Case

Bill Cosby’s defense team has lost its local attorney.

Philadelphia based attorney, Samuel Silver, filed a motion on Friday in Montgomery County Court to Judge Steven O’Neill requesting to withdraw from the case. Silver did not give a reason for his decision. Silver was the local sponsor to the out of state attorneys. Under Pa. Bar Association rules, another lawyer will have to sponsor the law team to practice in the State. Silver said his departure would not adversely impact the case. Cosby’s law team now consists of high profile Los Angeles attorney Tom Mesereau, Kathleen Bliss of Las Vegas. Two additional attorneys are now part of the Cosby defense team. Jason Hicks, also from Las Vegas, is an associate for Bliss. Becky James is a member of the California Bar Association. Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury. His second trial is scheduled to begin on April 2nd. Jury selection starts on March 29th in Montgomery County Court.