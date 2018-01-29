Santarsiero: Pa. Needs to Focus on Job Training

Former Bucks County Democratic State Rep. Steve Santarsiero is running for the 10th District State Senate Seat.

Santarsiero, who officially announced his candidacy Saturday in Newtown, wants to make college education more affordable, but he adds, job training is also key for workers in Pennsylvania.

“Good jobs have left our shores and gone overseas and certainly global trade is one reason for that, but the other is changes in technology and industries and automation. Jobs that are here one day might not be here the next. I think to be able to respond to that and make sure we’re looking out for working people that they’ve got a livelihood and a good career throughout their working years. We have to make sure there is a job training structure in place that follows people through their careers.”

Santarsiero was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning. The 10th District State Senate seat is currently held by Republican Chuck McIlhinney, who has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2018 legislative session.