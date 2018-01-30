http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-01-30 09:29:342018-01-30 09:29:34Montco. Officials Declare Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency
Montco. Officials Declare Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency
Cold temps return to the region and because of it, the Montgomery County Commissioners are declaring a code blue cold weather emergency after being advised by the Montgomery County Health Department.
The code blue runs from 6PM Tuesday until Thursday morning at 9. Temperature and wind chill will combine to drop the temperature below 20 degrees. Those conditions, according to the County’s Department of Health can cause a threat to health and lethal to anyone outside too long or without shelter.