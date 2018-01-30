North Penn Football Players to Read to Elementary Students

The North Penn High School Football team continues what has become a tradition. More than 70 North Penn High School football players will participate in the 14th annual North Penn Reading Super Bowl Event held throughout the district on Wednesday.

The North Penn football team will visit 13 district elementary schools, reading age appropriate books to over 5,900 students in 250 classrooms. The football players will be handing out their own trading cards to the elementary students. The cards show statistics of the player and that player’s favorite book. The program was developed to create interest in reading and allows the football players to become role models for the elementary school students.